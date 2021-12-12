Tony Hawk’s funny coffee shop story goes viral

Tony Hawk’s funny story about his encounter at a coffee house on Friday went viral.

Hawk was in the Boone, N.C. area for the graduation of a friend’s daughter from Appalachian State University. He went to a coffee shop on Friday in Lincolnton, N.C. called Grounded Coffeehouse.

The woman who was working told the skateboarding legend that he resembled Tony Hawk. As Hawk was exiting, a girl by the door agreed that he did look like Tony Hawk.

At coffee shop this morning:

Girl behind counter: (not joking) “has anyone told you that you look like Tony Hawk?”

Me: yes, so much that I sometimes write about it.

Her: haha, here’s your coffee

Other girl by exit: (leans toward me as I walk out): “you really do look like him” — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) December 10, 2021

Well, the reason he looked like Tony Hawk is because he is Tony Hawk.

It turns out that the girls realized it was Hawk, or at least that’s what they’re saying now.

And here were some Instagram comments:

You can’t really blame them. Even if they did think it was Hawk, who would ever think he would be going to a local coffee house in little old Lincolnton, N.C.?