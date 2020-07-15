Twitter Bitcoin hack results in verified accounts being unable to send tweets

A massive Twitter hack directing users to supply Bitcoin to an account broke out on Wednesday, leading to the social media service to prevent some activity from verified accounts.

The hack appeared to involve some gaining access to the Twitter accounts of high-profile people and sending tweets from those accounts asking for Bitcoin donations as part of an apparent scam.

– Barack Obama pic.twitter.com/5uSngaBdrZ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 15, 2020

The accounts of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Joe Biden, Kanye West, Michael Bloomberg and Warren Buffett were targeted, among a list of others.

Twitter acknowledged the issue and said that some accounts would be unable to tweet in the meantime.

You may be unable to Tweet or reset your password while we review and address this incident. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2020

The significance of a hack of this magnitude is massive. If the security for this many high-profile accounts can be breached, it signifies that Twitter has massive work to do to ensure the protection of its users.