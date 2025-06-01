Photos emerge from Josh Allen’s wedding ceremony with Hailee Steinfeld

Josh Allen finally has a ring, but it’s not of the Super Bowl variety just yet.

On Saturday, the Buffalo Bills quarterback officially tied the knot with Hollywood A-lister Hailee Steinfeld. The two married in a private ceremony at a resort in California, according to TMZ Sports.

Photos from the event show that the wedding took place in the resort’s garden area. See the snapshots for yourself below.

BREAKING: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are officially married. Congratulations to the happy couple 👰🏻🤵🏻 pic.twitter.com/UfQO3x4Arw — TMSPN.com (@sportsgossip) June 1, 2025

🚨 HAILEE STEINFELD AND JOSH ALLEN AT THEIR WEDDING! pic.twitter.com/2CdoM0KU3j — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) May 31, 2025

Allen and Steinfeld started dating in 2023, shortly after the Bills star broke up with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Williams. The Pro Bowl QB and the “Sinners” star were seen walking the streets of New York City in May 2023, marking the first time the pair was seen together in public.

The two got engaged in November of last year. Allen got down on one knee in front of a gorgeous ocean backdrop with flowers and candles decorating the scene for Steinfeld. They married just over six months later in an intimate gathering with family and friends.

Bills fans can only hope that Allen’s pants did not rip during the wedding ceremony like they allegedly did during one of his dates with Steinfeld in Paris.