Video: Fan jumps over railing at Concacaf Final

Something very concerning happened after the U.S. beat Mexico 3-2 in the Concacaf Nations League Final on Sunday night in Denver.

CBS Sports was running its postgame show live on set from Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo. In the middle of the show, there was a bizarre incident. A fan ran behind the TV hosts and leaped over a railing.

Hold up – someone jumped off the set??? pic.twitter.com/l94oWXXpqt — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) June 7, 2021

It’s unclear how much of a drop there was over the railing. We also have no idea what led the person to make the leap. Here’s hoping there wasn’t anything too serious going on.