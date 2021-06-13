Video: Handler trips, nearly falls on dog Ripple at Westminster agility competition

A handler tripped and fell, nearly wiping out its dog during a competition at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Saturday at Lyndhurst in Tarrytown, N.Y.

Trainer Dan Haddy was handling a Boston Terrier named Ripple during the agility competition. After Ripple exited the tunnel, Haddy tripped and fell, nearly landing on the dog.

Even though Haddy took a spill, he was able to get back up and recollect. Ripple, who was tearing up the course prior to the mishap, was able to complete the event.

In the end, Verb the Border Collie won both the 20″ Class and had the best overall time at 31.30 seconds. Verb won the 2021 Masters Agility Champion trophy for the second time in three years.