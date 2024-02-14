2 armed suspects in custody following Chiefs parade shooting

Two suspects are said to be in custody following a shooting following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.

Kansas City police reported via their X account that two “armed people” were taken into custody for further questioning. No further details were immediately released.

Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck. We took two armed people into custody for more investigation. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

Shortly after, video emerged of police leading one purported suspect away in handcuffs. The would-be suspect was male and dressed in all red while being led away by two officers.

#BREAKING: Gunfire erupts at the end of the Chiefs Super Bowl Victory Rally 📌#KansasCity | #Missouri Currently, numerous law enforcement and other authorities and Military officials are responding to multiple shots fired at or inside Union Station following the Chiefs' Super… pic.twitter.com/GmYZwh1Ph9 — Sakshi Agarwal (@sakshiish) February 14, 2024

Kansas City police did not suggest that there was any further danger from any other shooters, and allowed everyone to leave Union Station shortly after the shooting.

Police did not immediately release any information on the suspects’ identities. Initial reports said as many as 10 people were shot near Union Station as the parade crowd was beginning to depart the area.