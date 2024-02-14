 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, February 14, 2024

2 armed suspects in custody following Chiefs parade shooting

February 14, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Ambulances at the Chiefs parade

Feb 14, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Fans leave the area after shots were fired after the celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII. Mandatory Credit: David Rainey-USA TODAY Sports

Two suspects are said to be in custody following a shooting following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.

Kansas City police reported via their X account that two “armed people” were taken into custody for further questioning. No further details were immediately released.

Shortly after, video emerged of police leading one purported suspect away in handcuffs. The would-be suspect was male and dressed in all red while being led away by two officers.

Kansas City police did not suggest that there was any further danger from any other shooters, and allowed everyone to leave Union Station shortly after the shooting.

Police did not immediately release any information on the suspects’ identities. Initial reports said as many as 10 people were shot near Union Station as the parade crowd was beginning to depart the area.

Article Tags

Kansas City Chiefs
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus