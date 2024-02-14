 Skip to main content
Several people wounded in shooting near Kansas City Chiefs parade

February 14, 2024
by Larry Brown
Several people were shot near the location of the Kansas City Chiefs’ celebratory parade on Wednesday in Kansas City, Mo.

The shooting occurred west of Union Station near the garage as fans were leaving the parade. Two armed people have been detained, according to police. Eight to 10 people were said to have been shot.

There were already several hundred law enforcement officers in the area to monitor matters for the parade. Several officers were seen running toward Union Station after the shooting occurred.

KC police set up a child unification area inside of Union Station to assist anyone who may have been separated from a child.

The police were also asking for any witnesses of the shooting to help provide information.

The Chiefs and their fans had gathered to celebrate the team’s third Super Bowl in five seasons.

Kansas City Chiefs
