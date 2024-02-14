Several people wounded in shooting near Kansas City Chiefs parade

Several people were shot near the location of the Kansas City Chiefs’ celebratory parade on Wednesday in Kansas City, Mo.

The shooting occurred west of Union Station near the garage as fans were leaving the parade. Two armed people have been detained, according to police. Eight to 10 people were said to have been shot.

Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck. We took two armed people into custody for more investigation. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

There were already several hundred law enforcement officers in the area to monitor matters for the parade. Several officers were seen running toward Union Station after the shooting occurred.

Chaos has broken out at the end of the Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Police and military personnel just took off inside of Union Station pic.twitter.com/mqNeodS9r5 — Jacob Meikel (@NPNOWMeikel) February 14, 2024

KC police set up a child unification area inside of Union Station to assist anyone who may have been separated from a child.

Now the only child reunification location is inside Union Station. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

The police were also asking for any witnesses of the shooting to help provide information.

We request witnesses to the shooting to please go to the southwest corner of Pershing and Main. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

The Chiefs and their fans had gathered to celebrate the team’s third Super Bowl in five seasons.