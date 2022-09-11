 Skip to main content
Report: 49ers asked team leaders to support Trey Lance

September 11, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Trey Lance on the field

Dec 19, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) smiles after defeating the Atlanta Falcons at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers may have a reliable contingency plan in place if Trey Lance stumbles early in the season, but they have insisted they are fully committed to the former North Dakota State star. Kyle Shanahan wants to make sure his players are, too.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports said Sunday that Shanahan and 49ers general manager John Lynch gathered 15 team leaders together and urged them to support Lance after the team decided to keep Jimmy Garoppolo. All of the players agreed without hesitation.

You can hear the report at around the 37-second mark below:

Garoppolo has led the 49ers to a Super Bowl and two NFC Championship Games. San Francisco brought him back on a restructured contract after unsuccessfully trying to trade him. It may not take long before fans and the media call for the Niners to play Garoppolo if Lance struggles.

Lance has publicly praised Garoppolo, but one report claimed he was not thrilled when the Niners committed to keeping the veteran.

