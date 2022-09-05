Report: 49ers’ decision left Trey Lance ‘annoyed’

The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a restructured contract with Jimmy “Ghost” Garoppolo last week after they were unable to trade him. While Trey Lance has said he is glad to still have Garoppolo as a teammate, his initial reaction may have indicated otherwise.

In his latest column for The MMQB, Albert Breer said he was told Lance was “a little annoyed” after the Niners decided to keep Garoppolo. Breer notes, however, that Lance is a mature player who can handle the situation.

The Niners are bringing Garoppolo back on a deal that includes $6.5 million in base salary, which is less than what Lance will make in the second year of his rookie contract. Ghost’s deal includes incentives that can bring the total amount up to $16 million. After the 49ers announced the new agreement, Lance said it is “awesome” that Garoppolo is remaining in San Francisco for the time being.

Kyle Shanahan on his QBs: “When I told Trey that Jimmy's going to come back, he's like, ‘Awesome. That dude was awesome for me last year. I can't wait to be the same way.’ ” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2022

Lance has spoken highly of Garoppolo in the past. He even said Jimmy G. has been like a “big brother” to him. That does not necessarily mean he was thrilled about San Francisco keeping Garoppolo around, as Garoppolo’s past success with the Niners could make Lance feel like his job is less secure.

The 49ers can still trade Garoppolo, and all it would take is an injury elsewhere in the league for them to potentially find a suitor. Still, there is one particular reason the restructured contract may have bothered Lance.