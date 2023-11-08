49ers DC Steve Wilks making interesting change for Week 10

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks is making an interesting change for Week 10.

Wilks will be moving from a booth by the press box to down on the field for the 49ers’ game at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

#49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks will move to the sideline to call games, beginning Sunday in Jacksonville, coach Kyle Shanahan said. — Matt Maiocco (Threads @maiocconbcs) (@MaioccoNBCS) November 8, 2023

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced the move while speaking with the media on Wednesday and explained his thinking.

“I wanted him to be down and near our players… that’s the way we’ve had it with the linebacker communication in the past,” Shanahan told reporters.

The change comes as the 49ers have lost three in a row following a 5-0 start. The team’s vaunted defense allowed 31 points in a Week 8 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, which was the most points they have allowed all season. They had Week 9 off and decided to make this change.

Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman was critical of the team’s defensive schemes following the loss to Cincinnati and predicted changes were ahead.

Richard Sherman RIPS Steve Wilks and the 49ers defensive scheme. “I think Kyle Shanahan has had enough and there are going to be changes next week.” #49ers pic.twitter.com/wbHaiyv8Gm — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) October 30, 2023

He was right about the Niners making a change. Whether San Francisco makes some schematic and defensive playcalling changes remains to be seen.