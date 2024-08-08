49ers make decision on Terrell Owens’ son Terique

Terique Owens may be on the outs in San Francisco.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports reported Thursday that Terique, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, has been waived/injured by the San Francisco 49ers. Terique has a small fracture in his right hand that is expected to keep him out for five-to-seven weeks, Maiocco adds.

The waived/injured designation means Terique can be claimed by another team on waivers but will otherwise revert to the 49ers’ IR list if he ends up going unclaimed. The 49ers can still release Terique at that point but would have to reach an injury settlement with him in order to do so (at which point he would be free to sign with another NFL team). If the 49ers decide to keep Terique on the IR list, they will be responsible for paying him his full salary while he is on IR.

Terique, 24, is the oldest son of the 49ers legend Terrell, who played in San Francisco from 1996-2003 and made three All-Pro teams and four Pro Bowl teams while there. Also a wide receiver just like his father, Terique played three seasons in college for Missouri State and logged 46 catches for 765 yards and four touchdowns overall for the Bears.

The undrafted Terique signed with the 49ers upon the conclusion of this year’s NFL Draft. While it would have been a great story, Terique’s NFL dream will likely have to take place outside of San Francisco at this point.