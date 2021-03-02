Report: 49ers asked Panthers about Teddy Bridgewater trade

The San Francisco 49ers continue to say they’re committed to Jimmy Garoppolo as their quarterback, but reports indicate they’re acting a bit differently behind the scenes.

According to Joseph Person of The Athletic, the 49ers have spoken to the Carolina Panthers about a potential Teddy Bridgewater trade. The Panthers are not going to simply give Bridgewater away, at least as long as there is no other major acquisition on the roster that can play quarterback.

The Panthers would save $13 million against the cap by trading Bridgewater, and that figure could rise to $18 million if a deal happens after June 1. That means the Panthers can afford to be patient until they find an upgrade and safely move Bridgewater, which they appear to be trying to do.

As for the 49ers, it’s not entirely clear what they’d see Bridgewater’s role as. The team has publicly stood steadfastly behind Garoppolo, and it’s hard to see Bridgewater representing a clear upgrade over the current quarterback. Barring a contract adjustment, Bridgewater would be an overwhelmingly expensive backup, as he carries a cap hit of nearly $23 million in 2021. It could be that the Niners are simply assessing the market.