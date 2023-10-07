49ers GM responds to Trey Lance feeding intel to Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are said to be using quarterback Trey Lance for intel on the San Francisco 49ers ahead of their Week 5 matchup. The notion does not worry Niners general manager John Lynch at all.

Lance has reportedly played an “integral” role in the Cowboys’ preparations. He’s also opened up about extending what knowledge he has to his new team.

During a recent appearance on KNBR, Lynch was asked about Lance supposedly serving as a secret weapon in the Cowboys’ preparations. The 49ers GM does not believe that the idea will be as helpful as some are making it out to be.

“There is information you can share. My experience with that as a player is it tends to screw you up more than it does help you,” said Lynch, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I mean, this isn’t the Houston Astros over there banging a drum for fastballs. He can’t do that over there. And now, everything’s through the headset. … It’s not something we’re worried about.”

The 49ers are also considered one of the best-coached teams in the NFL. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan has more than likely implemented some tweaks in anticipation of Lance divulging intel on their past play calls and formations.

The Cowboys and 49ers take center stage as they face off on Sunday night.