Trey Lance explains how he is helping Cowboys prepare for 49ers game

Trey Lance is taking on a significant role with the Dallas Cowboys this week as they prepare for their Week 5 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

Lance, who was traded from the 49ers to the Cowboys at the end of preseason, admitted he is helping assist the Cowboys in game prep against his former team. Lance is an integral part of the scout team in practices this week, and said he was doing “everything I can” to give the Cowboys some secrets regarding the San Francisco offense.

“I’m doing everything I can to help, but at the same time, these guys have done a lot of prep on the Niners with those big games the last two years, so they know a lot about the offense,” Lance said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I’m here now, so I’m doing everything I can to try to help.”

Obviously, nobody would expect anything different from Lance, whose loyalty is to his current employer. The Cowboys had already admitted that they were leaning a bit harder than usual on Lance this week as they prepare for Sunday’s game.

Lance spent two full seasons with the 49ers and was set to be the starting quarterback in 2022 before an injury derailed things. He can certainly offer some insights, even if the Niners and Cowboys have seen plenty of each other recently.