49ers GM offers troubling update on Christian McCaffrey’s calf injury

Christian McCaffrey was a surprise inactive in the San Francisco 49ers’ first game of the season last week, and it sounds like the star running back is trending toward sitting out in Week 2 as well.

During a Friday appearance on KNBR radio, 49ers general manager John Lynch was asked if McCaffrey has a chance to play when the team faces the Minnesota Vikings on the road Sunday. Lynch called McCaffrey’s lower leg injury “frustrating” and said the Niners are trying to take a long-term approach.

“Don’t know that answer,” Lynch said. “Dealing with Achilles tendinitis, could be good one day and then it flares. Been frustrating. We’re thinking in long view. … We need Christian healthy, fully out there and don’t want to compromise anything.”

Lynch also would not rule out McCaffrey being placed on injured reserve, which would sideline the Pro Bowl back for at least four games.

“If that’s the right thing, it’s what we’ll do,” Lynch said. “First of all we’ll see how he’s doing today after a good session yesterday. All options, as Kyle has said are on the table. We’ll do what’s right for Christian and what’s right for our team.”

McCaffrey is dealing with what the 49ers have described as Achilles tendonitis. Kyle Shanahan made it sound like there are two separate injuries in the same leg, though the coach insists McCaffrey would have been able to play in Week 1 if the stakes were higher.

The most concerning aspect of McCaffrey’s injury is that it is the same one he dealt with during the playoffs last season. That means he is not fully healed, and the issue could come and go. The Niners obviously want to play it safe with the focal point of their offense this early in the year, but it is fair to wonder if McCaffrey will ever be 100% healthy in 2024.