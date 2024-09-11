49ers provide some clarity on Christian McCaffrey’s status

Christian McCaffrey’s status going forward has suddenly become a major question, and the San Francisco 49ers tried to clear some things up about it on Wednesday.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that McCaffrey remains a limited participant in practice as he battles an Achilles injury. The coach also disputed any notion that McCaffrey could wind up on injured reserve, and affirmed that the running back was almost ready to play in Week 1.

Christian McCaffrey will be back at practice again today, still as a limited participant. Shanahan said he’s not considered IR for CMC and that he was close to playing last week — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 11, 2024

McCaffrey had been expected to play in the opening game against the New York Jets, even though he had been listed as questionable. His replacement, Jordan Mason, further muddled things when he initially suggested he had been told on Friday that he would be starting instead.

McCaffrey’s limited status would suggest that he does have a chance to play against Minnesota in Week 2. However, the injury still sounds like it could be a troubling one, perhaps even beyond Week 2.