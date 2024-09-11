 Skip to main content
49ers provide some clarity on Christian McCaffrey’s status

September 11, 2024
by Grey Papke
Christian McCaffrey in a helmet

Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) warms up before playing against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Christian McCaffrey’s status going forward has suddenly become a major question, and the San Francisco 49ers tried to clear some things up about it on Wednesday.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that McCaffrey remains a limited participant in practice as he battles an Achilles injury. The coach also disputed any notion that McCaffrey could wind up on injured reserve, and affirmed that the running back was almost ready to play in Week 1.

McCaffrey had been expected to play in the opening game against the New York Jets, even though he had been listed as questionable. His replacement, Jordan Mason, further muddled things when he initially suggested he had been told on Friday that he would be starting instead.

McCaffrey’s limited status would suggest that he does have a chance to play against Minnesota in Week 2. However, the injury still sounds like it could be a troubling one, perhaps even beyond Week 2.

