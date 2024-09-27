 Skip to main content
49ers get good injury news on top stars

September 27, 2024
by Larry Brown
The San Francisco 49ers logo at midfield

Nov 12, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; A general overall view of the San Francisco 49ers logo at midfield at Levi’s Stadium prior to the game against the New York Giants. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Health matters are starting to come together for the San Francisco 49ers.

Tight end George Kittle told reporters on Thursday that he is “feeling fantastic” and “very excited to play football.”

Kittle missed Week 3 due to his hamstring injury, but he was not listed on the 49ers’ injury report for Friday.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel also missed Week 3 due to a calf injury. Samuel is listed as questionable to play in Week 4.

Samuel told reporters Friday that he is “feeling good.”

The 49ers have begun the season 1-2 and blew a 4th-quarter lead last weekend against the Rams. Jauan Jennings has emerged as the team’s leading receiver this season. Jordan Mason has been the team’s leading rusher as Christian McCaffrey deals with an Achilles injury.

The Niners host the Patriots on Sunday.

Deebo SamuelGeorge KittleSan Francisco 49ers
.

