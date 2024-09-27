49ers get good injury news on top stars

Health matters are starting to come together for the San Francisco 49ers.

Tight end George Kittle told reporters on Thursday that he is “feeling fantastic” and “very excited to play football.”

Kittle missed Week 3 due to his hamstring injury, but he was not listed on the 49ers’ injury report for Friday.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel also missed Week 3 due to a calf injury. Samuel is listed as questionable to play in Week 4.

#49ers TE George Kittle (hamstring) is good to go for Sunday. He has no injury designation. #49ers WR Deebo Samuel (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday against the Patriots. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 27, 2024

Samuel told reporters Friday that he is “feeling good.”

#49ers WR Deebo Samuel made it through past two practices well and believes he's on schedule health wise, which gives him a chance for Sunday: "I came back feeling pretty good and we went to practice the past two days and still feeling good. So we'll just see how it goes." — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 27, 2024

The 49ers have begun the season 1-2 and blew a 4th-quarter lead last weekend against the Rams. Jauan Jennings has emerged as the team’s leading receiver this season. Jordan Mason has been the team’s leading rusher as Christian McCaffrey deals with an Achilles injury.

The Niners host the Patriots on Sunday.