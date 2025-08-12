49ers could face contract standoff with breakout player

The San Francisco 49ers may be on the brink of a contract dispute with a breakout player from their 2024 team.

49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings wants a new deal from the team, but the Niners are not eager to give him one, according to Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard. Jennings just signed a new deal in May 2024, but after handing out a number of big contracts this summer, the 49ers do not have a lot of money left to spare.

Jennings and the 49ers are reportedly not close on a new contract. Further complicating the situation is the fact that Jennings is currently sidelined from training camp with a calf injury.

Jennings caught 77 passes for 975 yards and six touchdowns last season in a breakout campaign. With Brandon Aiyuk set to miss the first part of the regular season, he figures to be a key part of the offense again this season. That could raise his value even further, but the Niners already owe him $7.5 million in 2025 under the terms of his previous contract extension.

Previous reports indicated that Jennings could seek a trade if the 49ers do not give him a new contract. That has not happened yet, but if the two sides remain at odds for a few more weeks, that could change quickly.