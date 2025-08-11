49ers set target date for Brandon Aiyuk’s return

The San Francisco 49ers are not optimistic about getting wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk back for the start of the regular season.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan admitted Monday that he is unlikely to consider a return for Aiyuk before Week 5 of the regular season. Shanahan even indicated that the timeline is fluid for Aiyuk, and his return could come even later.

Kyle Shanahan said he starts thinking about a return for Aiyuk at Week 5.



“Could be Week 10 or Week 5, but that’s when I start thinking about it.” — Jason Aponte (@JasonAponte2103) August 11, 2025

Aiyuk could be placed on the physically unable to perform list, which would rule him out for the first four weeks of the regular season. That fits with Shanahan’s timeline and could line him up for a return somewhere around Week 6.

Aiyuk suffered a torn ACL and MCL during a game last October. There had been some basic optimism that he might return closer to Week 1, but the projected timeline means he would be back roughly a year after suffering the injury. That is much more realistic.

It would be fair to wonder how high the 49ers’ hopes are for Aiyuk even once he does return. The team was at least willing to listen to trade offers for him during the offseason, but his contract made that difficult.

The 27-year-old was a 1,000-yard receiver in both 2022 and 2023. He only had 25 catches for 374 yards and no touchdowns last season before he suffered his season-ending injury.