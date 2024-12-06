49ers GM John Lynch has blunt response to Kyle Shanahan hot seat talk

The San Francisco 49ers are having a down season, but general manager John Lynch has found one aspect of the disappointing year to be humorous — the rumors about Kyle Shanahan’s job status.

Lynch was asked during an appearance on KNBR radio Friday about the talk of Shanahan potentially being on the hot seat. The GM had a very blunt response.

“I’ve found the whole discussion on Kyle rather comical. We’ve won four of the last five division championships and been in two Super Bowls. The standard here is to win (Super Bowls) and we’ve fallen short, I understand that. But we have an excellent head coach and the fact people are talking about that I do find it comical. We’re 100 percent behind Kyle and what he brings to our organization.”

The 49ers fell to 5-7 with their blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. They enter Week 14 in last place in the NFC West, though they are still just two games back of the division-leading Seattle Seahawks.

Shanahan raised some eyebrows this week when he admitted that the Niners were “obviously a better team” last season. Lynch felt the remark was taken out of context by some.

“I think he meant we haven’t earned the right to be called as good. … We’ve been through a lot as a team, with what has happened to members of our organization,” Lynch added. “Tragic circumstances, injuries … I’m proud of how this group has stuck together and had each other’s back. The story is not written yet, We’re still grinding and we have another opportunity this week.”

Some will accuse the 49ers of experiencing a Super Bowl hangover after their 25-22 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the championship game last season. In reality, they have been decimated by injuries.

Christian McCaffrey missed most of the year with an Achilles issue and then suffered a new injury on Sunday. He will likely be out for the remainder of the season. Brandon Aiyuk tore his ACL and MCL in Week 7. Both of those injuries have had a major impact on San Francisco’s offense.

It has been obvious at times this season that Shanahan is frustrated, and you can understand why. We highly doubt, however, that he needs to be worried about losing his job.