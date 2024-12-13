 Skip to main content
Kyle Shanahan makes clear statement on De’Vondre Campbell’s future

December 13, 2024
by Grey Papke
Kyle Shanahan in a 49ers cap

Oct 3, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan walks on the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers are taking steps to deal with linebacker De’Vondre Campbell after he refused to enter Thursday’s loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Friday that the team will be moving on from Campbell in some form after he refused to play. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added that the Niners are essentially deciding whether to suspend Campbell or to simply cut him immediately.

The 49ers were left with no choice but to get rid of Campbell after the linebacker essentially left them hanging during Thursday night’s defeat. If his decision alone did not seal his fate, the reactions of his teammates certainly did. At this point, the actual decision is a formality, with the method being the only lingering question.

Campbell has played in 13 games this season with 12 starts, tallying 79 total tackles. He was being moved out of the starting lineup to accommodate the returning Dre Greenlaw, and had given some hints that perhaps this sort of thing was coming all along.

