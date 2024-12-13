De’Vondre Campbell’s old social media posts go viral after he quit on 49ers

De’Vondre Campbell chose not to play football for the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night, and that apparently was not the first time the veteran linebacker has contemplated quitting his job.

Following his team’s 12-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that Campbell refused to go into the game in the second half. The 31-year-old was likely upset after he started all season and was demoted to second string on Thursday with Dre Greenlaw returning from an Achilles injury.

Campbell’s decision has led to some of his old social media posts being viewed in a new light. Late last season, Campbell wrote a bunch of stuff on X about how he should “quit football and be an underwear model” because he is too “handsome” to subject his body to so much punishment. The posts went viral on Friday:

DE’VONDRE CAMPBELL HAS ALWAYS WANTED TO QUIT PLAYING FOOTBALL. “I need to quit Football and just be a model im handsome af dawg I shouldn't be beating my body up like this..” pic.twitter.com/D1VJqZaGqt — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 13, 2024

Campbell sent those posts right around the time he was having some issues with the Green Bay Packers. He was mysteriously absent from a late-season practice and seemed to vent his frustrations with the team on X.

Several 49ers players blasted Campbell after he refused to play on Thursday night. His tenure with the team has likely come to an end, and he could now have trouble finding work elsewhere.