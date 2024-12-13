 Skip to main content
49ers players blast teammate De’Vondre Campbell for refusal to play

December 13, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
George Kittle looks on

Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell left his team hanging during Thursday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and the selfish behavior seems unlikely to be forgiven.

Campbell has played a big role for the 49ers this year after signing a one-year deal with the team. He has helped fill the void that was left on San Francisco’s defense when star linebacker Dre Greenlaw suffered a torn Achilles during the Super Bowl last season. Greenlaw made his season debut on Thursday, so Campbell did not start.

Greenlaw experienced some soreness in his knee during the third quarter, so the Niners pulled him from the game. They tried to have Campbell take Greenlaw’s place, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said Campbell refused to play. Shanahan also hinted that Campbell could be cut.

“When someone says that, you move on. You don’t deal with that anymore,” Shanahan told reporters. “That’s somebody who doesn’t want to play football. It’s pretty simple. I think my team and myself, we know how we feel about that. So, I don’t think we need to talk about him anymore.”

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, who was San Francisco’s only remaining healthy linebacker, was inserted into the game after Campbell refused to play. Flannigan-Fowles has just 7 total tackles on the season. Campbell, who has started 12 games, has 79 total tackles.

Campbell’s decision may have been costly in a game the 49ers lost 12-6. Tight end George Kittle and some other veteran players did not hold back when asked about the situation.

“That is one person who just decided not to play for his teammates. … It’s more of one person making a selfish decision,” Kittle said. “I’ve never been around anybody that’s ever done that and I hope I’m never around anybody that does that again.”

Defensive back Charvarius Ward took things a step further, calling Campbell’s refusal to play “some sucker s–.” Ward also said Campbell is “probably gonna get cut.”

It is impossible to imagine Campbell remaining with the Niners in Week 16 given what Shanahan and some players said.

Campbell is not the first player who refused to enter a game for his team this season, but that will almost certainly be the last time he does it in San Francisco.

Campbell, a First-Team All-Pro in 2021, was with the Green Bay Packers for three seasons before signing with the Niners. He seemed to quit on his former team at one point, too.

