49ers players blast teammate De’Vondre Campbell for refusal to play

San Francisco 49ers Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell left his team hanging during Thursday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and the selfish behavior seems unlikely to be forgiven.

Campbell has played a big role for the 49ers this year after signing a one-year deal with the team. He has helped fill the void that was left on San Francisco’s defense when star linebacker Dre Greenlaw suffered a torn Achilles during the Super Bowl last season. Greenlaw made his season debut on Thursday, so Campbell did not start.

Greenlaw experienced some soreness in his knee during the third quarter, so the Niners pulled him from the game. They tried to have Campbell take Greenlaw’s place, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said Campbell refused to play. Shanahan also hinted that Campbell could be cut.

“When someone says that, you move on. You don’t deal with that anymore,” Shanahan told reporters. “That’s somebody who doesn’t want to play football. It’s pretty simple. I think my team and myself, we know how we feel about that. So, I don’t think we need to talk about him anymore.”

Kyle Shanahan's comments on De'Vondre Campbell not wanting to play: "That's somebody who doesn't want to play football. It's pretty simple. I think our team and myself I know how we feel about that, so. I don't think we need to talk about him anymore." pic.twitter.com/bS8FhQAqWU — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) December 13, 2024

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, who was San Francisco’s only remaining healthy linebacker, was inserted into the game after Campbell refused to play. Flannigan-Fowles has just 7 total tackles on the season. Campbell, who has started 12 games, has 79 total tackles.

Campbell’s decision may have been costly in a game the 49ers lost 12-6. Tight end George Kittle and some other veteran players did not hold back when asked about the situation.

“That is one person who just decided not to play for his teammates. … It’s more of one person making a selfish decision,” Kittle said. “I’ve never been around anybody that’s ever done that and I hope I’m never around anybody that does that again.”

George Kittle on De'Vondre Campbell refusing to go into the game: “I've never been around anybody that's ever done that, and I hope I'm never around anyone that does that again.” pic.twitter.com/YAzgstVXej — Coach Yac (@Coach_Yac) December 13, 2024

Defensive back Charvarius Ward took things a step further, calling Campbell’s refusal to play “some sucker s–.” Ward also said Campbell is “probably gonna get cut.”

Charvarius Ward on De’Vondre Campbell refusing to play after Dre Greenlaw went out: “That’s some sucker stuff to me. Probably gonna get cut soon.” : @mattblively pic.twitter.com/fdxxqzbRRi — Coach Yac (@Coach_Yac) December 13, 2024

It is impossible to imagine Campbell remaining with the Niners in Week 16 given what Shanahan and some players said.

Campbell is not the first player who refused to enter a game for his team this season, but that will almost certainly be the last time he does it in San Francisco.

Campbell, a First-Team All-Pro in 2021, was with the Green Bay Packers for three seasons before signing with the Niners. He seemed to quit on his former team at one point, too.