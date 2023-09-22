49ers make notable contract decision on Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch

The San Francisco 49ers look like a Super Bowl contender once again, and they are doubling down on the braintrust that got them in that position.

The 49ers announced Friday that they have signed both coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch to multi-year extensions. Terms of the deals were not made publicly available.

Shanahan and Lynch were hired together in 2017, and this marks the second contract extension they have signed since then. Presumably, they are tied to the organization for a while now.

Though the 49ers have had some clear missteps under Lynch and Shanahan, the results on the field speak for themselves. They have played in three of the last four NFC Championship games and look capable of getting back there this year. There may be some grumbling if they continue to come up short in the chase for Super Bowls, but for now, this was an easy decision.