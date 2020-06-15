49ers sign Kyle Shanahan to new six-year contract

The San Francisco 49ers are rewarding Kyle Shanahan for the good work he’s done with the organization.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 49ers have signed Shanahan to a new six-year contract that will run through 2025.

San Francisco is rewarding head coach Kyle Shanahan with a new six-year contract that replaces the three years he had remaining on his deal and ties him to the 49ers through the 2025 season, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 15, 2020

Shanahan has certainly earned it. Though he’s only 23-25 since taking over as the coach of the 49ers, he led them to a 13-3 season and a Super Bowl appearance in only his third season at the helm. The Niners are clearly convinced that his work so far is a sign of even more to come.

Niners CEO Jed York had talked about how much he’d like to keep Shanahan tied to the organization long-term. Now he has done so, a clear sign of just how pleased the organization is with his work so far.