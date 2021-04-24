 Skip to main content
49ers still leaning toward this QB in NFL Draft?

April 23, 2021
by Grey Papke

Kyle Shanahan

Much of the NFL Draft’s intrigue has centered on who the San Francisco 49ers will select with the No. 3 pick. It’s almost certain to be a quarterback, but there are three players widely expected to be in play.

NFL Network’s Mike Silver said that based on insider conversations, he believes the 49ers will still ultimately pick Alabama quarterback Mac Jones at No. 3 overall. Silver stressed that it was not a report, but that he does believe coach Kyle Shanahan’s original aim was to select Jones, and he has not been swayed by what he’s seen from Trey Lance or Justin Fields to change his mind.

This lines up with a pretty firm guarantee from a different reporter about at least part of the 49ers’ draft plans.

Keep in mind that there are still people who see the Niners going in a different direction, and the team has been keeping its cards close to the vest. Fundamentally, though, the consensus has always favored Jones, and it sounds like those in the know don’t think anything has happened to change that.

