NFL insider guarantees Justin Fields will not be drafted by this team

No team has been talked about more heading into the NFL Draft than the San Francisco 49ers, and that is because there have been conflicting reports about what they intend to do with the third overall pick. One NFL insider insists he knows what they are not going to do, and that’s select Justin Fields.

Michael Lombardi was asked on SiriusXM’s “The Rap with Patrick Meagher” about rumors that the Niners are considering taking Fields at No. 3. He seemed downright annoyed and blamed people who make things up on Twitter.

“Justin Fields is not going to go #3.”@mlombardiNFL asks you to put your sources up against his because he is here to confirm to you, @TheWrapRadio, and everyone else that Justin Fields is NOT going to be the 3rd overall pick. #LombardiLine pic.twitter.com/hYNcKJt1P1 — VSiN (@VSiNLive) April 17, 2021

“Justin Fields is not gonna go No. 3. That’s what I’ve heard,” Lombardi said. “I love the people on Twitter who are like weathermen. Seriously, where are you getting your information? You’ve got better sources than me? Good luck. I’m just telling you — if it’s not Mac Jones, it’s Trey Lance.”

Trevor Lawrence is certain to go first overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Zach Wilson seems locked in with the New York Jets at No. 2. The 49ers are obviously going to take a quarterback, otherwise they would not have been so aggressive in trading up. It would not be a shock if they took Fields, Jones or Lance.

Fields made a noteworthy change at his second Pro Day this week that may have been a sign he was trying to impress Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan. Lombardi previously reported that Shanahan will make the final decision on which player to take, and the coach may not agree with general manager John Lynch at the moment.

Shanahan’s system seems best suited for a pocket passer, which is why Fields may not be a fit. Even if the coach knows which QB he wants, it is always nice to keep rival teams guessing.