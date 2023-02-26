49ers long snapper goes viral for funny video announcing decision on his future

Taybor Pepper is officially going … absolutely nowhere.

The San Francisco 49ers long snapper Pepper went viral on Saturday for his hilarious video revealing a decision about his future. Pepper pulled a classic bait-and-switch, setting it up as if it was a “thank you” video to announce his departure from the 49ers. But then, Pepper’s video suddenly cut to a clip of the meme from “The Wolf of Wall Street” where Jordan Belfort yells, “I’m not f–king leaving!”

49ers tight end George Kittle then responded with a “Wolf of Wall Street” reference of his own.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes that Pepper is getting a new three-year contract from the 49ers (including $1.5 million guaranteed at signing).

Pepper, 28, went undrafted in 2016 and bounced around multiple NFL teams before signing with the 49ers in 2020. He has become a mainstay in San Francisco as their first-choice long snapper, appearing in all 34 games for them over the last two seasons (for a total of 284 snaps).

We don’t often hear much of long snappers (unless they are screwing up). But Pepper definitely found a way to make a name for himself with that legendary video.