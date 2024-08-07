49ers lose another suitor in Brandon Aiyuk trade sweepstakes

Another team has reportedly left the San Francisco 49ers’ negotiating table for a potential Brandon Aiyuk trade.

Aiyuk has been holding out of the 49ers’ training camp while angling for a contract extension. But with talks between Aiyuk and the team falling apart, San Francisco recently allowed the wide receiver to speak to other teams to facilitate a potential trade.

The New England Patriots were one of a few teams linked to Aiyuk. However, reports emerged Tuesday that the Patriots were pulling out of trade talks. The reason? Aiyuk was said to be uninterested in joining the rebuilding AFC squad.

The Patriots had an agreement in place with the 49ers and a large offer to Aiyuk on the table, but he did not show interest in going there. https://t.co/A9saTjG2bI — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 7, 2024

The Patriots don’t exactly have the most favorable situation for a wide receiver looking for long-term stability. New England have rookie Drake Maye and journeyman Jacoby Brissett as their two options at quarterback, which may have turned off Aiyuk.

Aiyuk is looking to build off a career year in 2023 where he caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns. A first-round pick pick by the 49ers in 2020, Aiyuk is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

But New England wasn’t the lone AFC team linked to an Aiyuk trade. One of the rumored trade packages out there may even land the 49ers a Pro Bowl wide receiver in return.