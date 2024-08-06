Report reveals 49ers have trade ‘framework’ with 2 teams for Brandon Aiyuk

Two AFC teams reportedly have the inside track to land San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk via trade.

Several teams have inquired about a potential deal for Aiyuk. However, reports thus far have suggested that none of those conversations have yielded anything close to a finalized trade.

But as of Monday, the 49ers have “negotiated the framework” of an Aiyuk trade with both the New England Patriots and the Cleveland Browns, according to a report from NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco.

San Francisco has given Aiyuk permission to negotiate a potential contract with both the Patriots and Browns. Per the report, the 49ers have already received acceptable trade offers from both squads and are waiting on Aiyuk’s ongoing contract negotiations to determine which one to take.

The Aiyuk speculation is hitting all-time highs as the 49ers wideout continues to hold out from 49ers training camp. It’s resulted in even small interactions between Aiyuk and 49ers officials being highly scrutinized by fans.

Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns last season in what was his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. San Francisco’s 2020 first-round draft pick is in the final year of his rookie contract this season.