Browns could include Amari Cooper in big trade?

Amari Cooper recently agreed to a new contract with the Cleveland Browns, but there is a chance the star wide receiver could end up playing out the deal elsewhere.

The Browns are among a handful of teams that are pursuing a potential trade for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said on “Get Up” Tuesday that Cleveland could send Cooper to the 49ers as part of the deal if the Browns wind up landing Aiyuk.

Cooper had been in the final year of a 5-year, $100 million contract he signed in 2020 as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. The Browns recently tweaked his contract to guarantee his $20 million salary for this season while also adding $5 million in incentives.

If the Browns do work out a deal with the 49ers for Aiyuk, it would make sense for them to want to move Cooper’s contract. Barring something unforeseen, any team that acquired Aiyuk would have to first work out a long-term extension with the 26-year-old.

There are at least three teams trying to trade for Aiyuk, and potentially more. If the Browns are willing to offer the same draft capital as others, Kyle Shanahan and company might be intrigued by the idea of adding Cooper to the mix for 2024.

Cooper, who turned 30 last month, had a career-best 1,250 receiving yards with 5 touchdowns in 15 games last season. He had 1,160 receiving yards and a career-high 9 touchdowns in 17 games the year before.