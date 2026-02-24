49ers may release 12-time Pro Bowl player

The San Francisco 49ers may have to part ways with one of their most accomplished players.

The 49ers are locked in a contract standoff with star tackle Trent Williams, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. If the two sides cannot find a solution to address Williams’ $39 million cap hit, the 49ers may have no choice but to release the three-time All-Pro.

With five-time All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams scheduled to carry a $39 million cap number this season, he and the 49ers currently are struggling to find a contractual solution, per league sources. If the two sides can’t bridge their differences in their standoff, Williams… pic.twitter.com/gJlCpTHSlz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 24, 2026

Williams is as good as any offensive lineman in the sport and would be a highly coveted free agent. He has been an enormously important part of San Francisco’s line since joining the team in 2020, earning three straight first-team All-Pro honors from 2021 to 2023.

This is not the first time Williams and the 49ers have been locked in a contract dispute. He threatened to hold out into the regular season in 2024, but the two sides ultimately got a deal done.

Williams has been named to 12 Pro Bowls during his illustrious career. The 37-year-old has also shown remarkable durability, having played in at least 14 games in every season but one since joining the Niners.