49ers may release 12-time Pro Bowl player

Trent Williams looking ahead
Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) walks on the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers may have to part ways with one of their most accomplished players.

The 49ers are locked in a contract standoff with star tackle Trent Williams, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. If the two sides cannot find a solution to address Williams’ $39 million cap hit, the 49ers may have no choice but to release the three-time All-Pro.

Williams is as good as any offensive lineman in the sport and would be a highly coveted free agent. He has been an enormously important part of San Francisco’s line since joining the team in 2020, earning three straight first-team All-Pro honors from 2021 to 2023.

This is not the first time Williams and the 49ers have been locked in a contract dispute. He threatened to hold out into the regular season in 2024, but the two sides ultimately got a deal done.

Williams has been named to 12 Pro Bowls during his illustrious career. The 37-year-old has also shown remarkable durability, having played in at least 14 games in every season but one since joining the Niners.

