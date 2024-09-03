Trent Williams’ agent announces big news ahead of Week 1

The San Francisco 49ers have managed to find common ground with another star player.

All-Pro offensive tackle Trent Williams has agreed to a new contract with the 49ers. Williams’ brother shared a video on his Instagram story Tuesday morning that showed Trent boarding a plane with the caption “year 15 let’s get it!”

He’s baaaack! Trent Williams brother posted on his IG story of Trent getting ready to board his plane with the captions: “year 15 let’s get it! 🦍🦍” and “🤑🤑🤑🤑” via: Fredro_Silver | Texasboi_76 pic.twitter.com/c1KWWBbILf — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) September 3, 2024

Williams’ agent later confirmed that the 36-year-old was headed to San Francisco to finalize a new contract with the Niners.

Trent Williams’ agent says a deal is getting done… holdout ending. https://t.co/IJL2bzzrkA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2024

Williams skipped all of training camp while holding out for a new contract. The 11-time Pro Bowl lineman is widely viewed as the best tackle in the NFL, but he had only been the fourth-highest paid at his position. Williams’ new contract will likely change that.

There had been some concern that Williams might carry his holdout into the regular season, but the 49ers were able to come to an agreement with him in time. Talks between the two sides seemed to progress quickly after San Francisco resolved its contract dispute with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.