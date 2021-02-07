Panthers reportedly looking to upgrade from Teddy Bridgewater

The Carolina Panthers were one of several teams that tried to trade for Matthew Stafford last week, and it does not sound like they are sold on Teddy Bridgewater as their quarterback going forward.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on “Sunday NFL Countdown” that the Panthers offered to send Bridgewater, the No. 8 overall pick in the upcoming draft and a fifth-round pick to the Detroit Lions for Stafford. Schefter says that is an indication that Bridgewater’s future in Carolina is “shaky.”

Bridgewater had an up-and-down first season with the Panthers under first-year head coach Matt Rhule. The former first-round pick finished with 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Carolina got off to a promising 3-2 start before losing nine of its last 11 games.

There are several teams looking to upgrade at the quarterback position this offseason, which is why the price for doing so has been steep. Another potential starting quarterback could be traded within days, so the Panthers will likely check in on him as well.