Report: These two teams could be intriguing suitors for Julio Jones

A Julio Jones trade looks inevitable, but the teams most interested remain something of a mystery. A new report could give us a clue as to who might be willing to make a deal.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on “SportsCenter” Saturday that the name he has heard the most around the league as a Jones trade candidate is the San Francisco 49ers.

“The team that comes up most often is league circles is the San Francisco 49ers,” Fowler said. “They have $17 million or so in cap space to make a deal and a Kyle Shanahan connection, but not a lot of first round capital other than the Trey Lance rookie contract they just did with the trade.

Interestingly, Fowler also named the Baltimore Ravens as a team that would be “willing to get involved if the price is right.” Baltimore has made the wide receiver position a major focus this offseason as the team tries to get more weapons for Lamar Jackson. Jones would certainly be a huge addition in that regard.

There are two other teams that Jones would reportedly prefer to land with, and they’re also at least lurking around the market. One major stumbling block would be Atlanta’s asking price, which may have to come down before some of these teams can really get involved in trade discussions. With the knowledge that the Falcons desperately need to clear cap space in a Jones deal, some of the teams might be willing to wait it out and dare them to stand pat.

