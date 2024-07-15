49ers rookie DB is looking absolutely massive

A San Francisco 49ers rookie is turning heads thanks to his physique.

Malik Mustapha was working out at a defensive backs training program over the weekend. Photographer Jacob Bockhaus was capturing some photos of those taking part in the program and captured a picture of Mustapha that has gone viral.

49ers rookie Malik Mustapha was built in a lab. Sheesh 🧪 pic.twitter.com/L5s65j4kv4 — Coach Yac (@Coach_Yac) July 15, 2024

Mustapha was looking like Terrell Owens in that photo. Some people were even saying that D.K. Metcalf has some competition now. It’s hard to compare to Metcalf though.

Mustapha was a 4th-round pick by the Niners out of Wake Forest. He began his college career at Richmond.

Mustapha had 175 tackles, three interceptions and four sacks over 35 games at Wake Forest. He is listed at 5-foot-10 and 209 pounds.