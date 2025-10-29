49ers signing former top-5 pick

The San Francisco 49ers are trying to patch together a workable roster amid a slew of injuries.

The Niners on Tuesday signed defensive end Clelin Ferrell to the team’s practice squad, per CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz. The move comes just hours after the team worked out the Clemson alum on Tuesday morning.

Ferrell, a former fourth-overall pick, has bounced around the league over his seven-year NFL career. After starting his journey with the Oakland Raiders, he later had brief stints with the Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers, and the 49ers.

The 28-year-old latched onto the Chargers last month but was released in mid-October after appearing in one regular season game for L.A. He recorded just one tackle in the Chargers’ Week 5 loss to the Commanders.

San Francisco doubled down on new defensive ends on Tuesday. The team also acquired former second-round pick Keion White in a trade with the New England Patriots.

The additions of Ferrell and White won’t completely fill the void of losing by Nick Bosa and Fred Warner for the season, but the Niners are at least making an attempt to stay competitive.