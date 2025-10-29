Patriots trade longest-tenured player to Steelers

The New England Patriots were active on the trade front ahead of their Week 9 contest against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots reportedly dealt veteran safety Kyle Dugger and a seventh-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, New England received a sixth-round pick in return.

Per NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, New England is also agreeing to cover $5.4 million of Dugger’s remaining salary.

The deal was the Patriots’ second of the day. New England also traded defensive end Keion White and a seventh-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for a sixth-round pick.

Dugger, who is in his sixth NFL season, was the Patriots’ longest-tenured veteran. The team drafted him 37th overall in 2020 and became a full-time starter midway through his rookie season. He held the role through last year, but lost his starting job this season. The Lenoir-Rhyne product finished top-3 on the Patriots in combined tackles in each of the last four seasons.

Through seven games this season (four starts), Dugger has tallied 17 tackles.

Like Dugger, White was also a former second-round pick drafted by the Patriots who got demoted to the bench with the arrival of new head coach Mike Vrabel. With a new regime in New England, the team felt the need to ship away two members of the old guard.