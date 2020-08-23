Report: 49ers, Texans interested in Earl Thomas along with Cowboys

The Baltimore Ravens have released Earl Thomas, and there appears to be no shortage of interest in the star defensive back.

The Ravens announced on Sunday that they have released Thomas for conduct detrimental to the team. The Dallas Cowboys are already considered the favorite to land Thomas, but they should have plenty of competition. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans are two other teams to watch.

Thomas was sent home from practice on Friday after getting into a fight with teammate Chuck Clark. Ravens team leaders are said to be upset with Thomas over the situation and want him gone. The fact that the Ravens are moving on from Thomas so quickly shows how serious his issues with his teammates are. Thomas also got into it with Brandon Williams after a game last year.

Although he left both the Ravens and Seattle Seahawks on bad terms, Thomas is still a huge difference-maker on the field. His latest incident in Baltimore may cost him some money going forward, but he should not be a free agent for very long.