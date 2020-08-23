 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 23, 2020

Report: Ravens to part ways with Earl Thomas; Cowboys a possibility

August 23, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Earl Thomas

The Baltimore Ravens are planning to cut ties with Earl Thomas, and the Dallas Cowboys are a strong possibility to acquire the All-Pro defensive back.

The Ravens will either trade Thomas or release him on Sunday for conduct detrimental to the team, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by a source that the Cowboys are the “leading contender” to land Thomas.

Thomas was sent home from practice on Friday after getting into a fight with teammate Chuck Clark. Ravens team leaders are said to be upset with Thomas over the situation and want him gone. The 31-year-old is still owed more than $30 million over the next three seasons, but Schefter noted that he could rework his deal in order to help facilitate a trade.

The fact that the Ravens are moving on from Thomas so quickly shows how serious his issues with his teammates are. Thomas also got into it with Brandon Williams after a game last year.

Thomas appeared in 15 games for Baltimore last season and had 49 total tackles, two sacks and two interceptions. He tried to explain his side of what happened with Clark in an Instagram post.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus