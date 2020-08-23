Report: Ravens to part ways with Earl Thomas; Cowboys a possibility

The Baltimore Ravens are planning to cut ties with Earl Thomas, and the Dallas Cowboys are a strong possibility to acquire the All-Pro defensive back.

The Ravens will either trade Thomas or release him on Sunday for conduct detrimental to the team, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by a source that the Cowboys are the “leading contender” to land Thomas.

Dallas is square in play on Earl Thomas, with one source going as far as to say the Cowboys “would be leading contender.” https://t.co/5cYVKoSutq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 23, 2020

Thomas was sent home from practice on Friday after getting into a fight with teammate Chuck Clark. Ravens team leaders are said to be upset with Thomas over the situation and want him gone. The 31-year-old is still owed more than $30 million over the next three seasons, but Schefter noted that he could rework his deal in order to help facilitate a trade.

The fact that the Ravens are moving on from Thomas so quickly shows how serious his issues with his teammates are. Thomas also got into it with Brandon Williams after a game last year.

Thomas appeared in 15 games for Baltimore last season and had 49 total tackles, two sacks and two interceptions. He tried to explain his side of what happened with Clark in an Instagram post.