49ers void Brandon Aiyuk’s $25 million guaranteed salary

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers appear to be finished with each other, with the relationship deteriorating to the point that the 49ers have voided Aiyuk’s guaranteed salary.

Aiyuk has failed to attend meetings and refused to participate in team events in recent months, according to Dianna Russini and Mike Silver of The Athletic. The 49ers, frustrated by that lack of communication, responded by voiding the guaranteed money on Aiyuk’s contract for 2026, which totals just over $25 million.

Aiyuk chose not to file a grievance against the 49ers, as not doing so will allow the team to release him this offseason. The standout receiver is thought to have no interest in playing for the franchise again.

The wide receiver has yet to play in 2025 as he recovers from the torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus that he suffered last season. As of September, he was nowhere near being ready to play, and it is unclear if the 49ers will bring him back at all this season.

The likely split comes a little over a year after the 49ers handed Aiyuk a 4-year, $120 million contract after months of contentious negotiations. The hard feelings seemed to linger despite the deal, as there were reports that the 49ers regretted that contract during the most recent offseason.

Aiyuk is still just 27, but there will be concerns about his future after he suffered such a devastating knee injury. His best season came in 2023, when he caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns.