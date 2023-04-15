49ers working out former draft bust WR

The San Francisco 49ers are searching the bargain bin for receiving depth.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported this week that veteran wide receiver Laquon Treadwell visited with the 49ers. The 27-year-old Treadwell is now looking for a new team after spending last season on the Seattle Seahawks.

It is probably safe to label Treadwell as a bust at this point. The Minnesota Vikings picked him in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft but gave up on him after four seasons of underwhelming production. Treadwell has since had stopovers in Atlanta, Jacksonville, and Seattle but has never reached 500 receiving yards or three touchdowns in a single season over his entire career. He had just six total receptions for 42 yards and zero touchdowns over six games with the Seahawks last year.

Treadwell would almost certainly not be a difference-maker for the 49ers. But the team could use more options at receiver since they are paper-thin behind Brandon Aiyuk (who can be inconsistent) and Deebo Samuel (who has a high-risk style of play, especially since he is also used as a ball-carrier). Granted, the bigger question for the 49ers may be which quarterback will be throwing the ball to their pass-catchers.