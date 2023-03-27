John Lynch drops big hint about which QB will start for 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers will hold a yet another quarterback competition this offseason, but Brock Purdy seems likely to earn the starting job if healthy.

Niners general manager John Lynch was asked at the NFL owners meetings on Monday about the team’s QB situation. He described Purdy as “the leader in the clubhouse” to start for San Francisco in 2023.

“I think Brock has probably earned that right to be the guy. If we were to line up, he’d probably take that first snap.” – John Lynch on the 49ers’ QB situation pic.twitter.com/E8NN0pbHTw — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) March 27, 2023

“I think Brock has earned the right with the way he played that he is probably the leader in the clubhouse,” Lynch said. “I’ll let Kyle (Shanahan) make those kinds of decisions, but I know when we talk … I think Brock’s probably earned the right to be the guy. If we were to line up, he’d probably take that first snap.”

Lynch added that the 49ers are “really excited” with the way Trey Lance has progressed in his recovery from an ankle injury that ended his season in Week 2 last year. Lynch also said recently signed free agent Sam Darnold should be a “really good fit.”

The message, however, was straightforward. Purdy is recovering from elbow surgery. When doctors clear him, the Niners are committed to him. That is hardly a shock after Purdy led San Francisco to the NFC Championship Game.

Lance entered the 2022 season as the Niners’ starter even though Jimmy Garoppolo was on their roster. Lynch and company were completely committed to Lance at the time, but Lance’s injury and the way Purdy played changed things. There have even been rumors linking Lance to another team. If Purdy makes a quick recovery, a Lance trade is not out of the question.