Report: 49ers would only trade Jimmy Garoppolo for this QB

Jimmy Garoppolo is one of several veteran quarterbacks who has been mentioned in trade rumors this offseason, but it does not sound like the San Francisco 49ers are going to part ways with him unless a specific opportunity arises.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on Sunday’s edition of “SportsCenter” that the Niners are open to upgrading at the QB position, but they still believe in Garoppolo. Fowler was told it would take a blockbuster move like acquiring Deshaun Watson for San Francisco to deal Jimmy G.

“They believe they can win with him, but it would take a big swing, like a Deshaun Watson effect here, to make that change,” Fowler said, as transcribed by Bleacher Report’s Tyler Conway. “And I’m told that the 49ers are one of the teams that Watson’s at least intrigued by. A source said, ‘Which quarterback wouldn’t want to be in that offense on that team with all those weapons and Kyle Shanahan?’ So always a possibility, but the Texans have made clear they’re not willing to deal Watson right now. Garoppolo’s still a viable option for San Fran.”

The 49ers reached the Super Bowl with Garoppolo as their starting quarterback a little over a year ago. They are 24-9 with him as their starter including the playoffs. However, many people feel San Francisco has won in spite of Garoppolo more often than because of him.

Garoppolo had 1,096 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games last season. The 49ers weren’t really able to evaluate him further because he missed 10 games due to injury.

The general consensus seems to be that the Niners will enter next season with Garoppolo as their starting quarterback. Head coach Kyle Shanahan shared his thoughts on the situation fairly recently.