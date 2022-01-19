911 calls from Malik McDowell arrest describe disturbing scene

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell is facing multiple charges in the wake of his latest arrest, and the 911 calls from the incident describe a very troubling scene.

McDowell was charged with public exposure of sex organs, aggravated battery of an officer and resisting an officer with violence in Deerfield Beach, Fla., on Monday. Police responded to the scene after several people called 911 to report that a naked man was walking around outside their respective buildings. One of the buildings was a children’s school.

In audio of a 911 call that was obtained by TMZ, a woman who was very rattled told a dispatcher that a man was walking around “totally naked” in front of her building. She could be heard telling an employee at the school to get the children into their “safe places” for lockdown.

“You’re going to go into lockdown,” the woman could be heard telling someone. “You’re going to have to take these kids into the bathroom, OK? Yes. One-by-one.”

Two other callers also called 911 to report the same incident, and they were told police had already been dispatched.

TMZ also released a video that showed McDowell naked and handcuffed while talking with police.

Police say McDowell attacked an officer when they arrived at the scene. The Browns issued a statement on Tuesday saying they have been made aware of the “very concerning incident and arrest.”

McDowell made his NFL debut with the Browns this season despite being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2017. He never played for the Seahawks due to a combination of injuries and off-field issues.

McDowell has been arrested multiple times. He was booked for driving while under the influence and then disorderly conduct in 2017. The 25-year-old was also arrested and tasered during a traffic stop in 2019.

Photo: Oct 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell (58) celebrates after sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not pictured) during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports