Browns’ Malik McDowell arrested over alleged public exposure incident

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Malik McDowell is in trouble with the law once again.

McDowell was arrested on Monday in Deerfield Beach, Fla., after he allegedly exposed himself in public. According to court records obtained by WPLG Local 10, police received a call that a man was walking around naked near a children’s school. Surveillance footage showed McDowell walk onto the property naked while school was in session.

In addition to public exposure, McDowell was also charged with aggravated battery of an officer and resisting an officer with violence. The police report accuses him of a “violent attack” on an officer that left the officer “dazed.”

The Browns issued a statement on the “very concerning incident.”

Statement from #Browns spokesperson on DT Malik McDowell, who was reportedly arrested in Florida: pic.twitter.com/h8id1JNLJg — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 18, 2022

McDowell was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round back in 2017. He never played for the team due a combination of injuries and off-field issues. He was arrested for driving while under the influence and then disorderly conduct in 2017. He was also arrested and tasered during a traffic stop in 2019.

McDowell made his NFL debut with the Browns this season. He appeared in 15 games and recorded 33 total tackles and three sacks.

Photo: Oct 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell (58) celebrates after sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not pictured) during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports