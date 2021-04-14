Aaron Donald facing assault charge after allegedly attacking man

Aaron Donald has been accused of attacking a man and badly injuring him, and the Los Angeles Rams star is facing criminal charges for the alleged incident.

A man named De Vincent Spriggs says he was struck in the face by Donald in the early hours of April 11, according to KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh. Attorney Todd Hollis, who represents Spriggs, said he planned to file criminal charges against the reigning Defensive Player of the Year on Wednesday morning.

Hollis provided a photo that showed Spriggs’ face with his eye swollen completely shut. He says the photo was taken after Spriggs was attacked by Donald.

BREAKING: Per his attorney: "De Vincent Spriggs intends to file criminal charges at Zone 3 Pgh Police against Aaron Donald after an alleged assault on April 10- 11 between 3- 4 am." @KDKA pic.twitter.com/kdqMZyPVQo — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) April 14, 2021

Hollis told Mick Stinelli of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the incident took place following an altercation at an after-hours nightclub in Pittsburgh. The attorney said Spriggs suffered a concussion and other injuries.

Donald has ties to the Pittsburgh area, as he grew up there and played college football at the University of Pittsburgh.

Donald is widely considered the best defensive player in the NFL and has been named Defensive Player of the Year in three of the past four seasons. He was extremely emotional after the Rams lost to the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs, as you can see here.

Both police and the NFL will likely investigate the assault allegations. Donald could face disciplinary action from the NFL regardless of what happens with the charges that are filed.

Photo: The 61st Contingency Response Wing/Flickr via CC-by-S.A. 2.0