Aaron Donald hints at major motivation for Rams against Ravens

The Los Angeles Rams face a significant game against the Baltimore Ravens this weekend, and appear to be coming into it with a bit of extra motivation.

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald admitted that the last meeting between the two teams has been on his mind. On Nov. 25, 2019, the Ravens beat the Rams 45-6, with Lamar Jackson throwing five touchdown passes.

Aaron Donald says he remembers the last time they faced the Ravens and how badly they lost on Monday Night Football, 45-6. Donald says they've discussed that in the DL meetings. "That's in the back of my head," Donald said. "That's a little fire that's lit under me." — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) December 30, 2021

Anyone who is still on the Rams likely remembers that drubbing as well. With the Ravens playing poorly, there may be even more reason for the Rams to smell blood heading into this one.

The Ravens facing a motivated opponent might be bad enough. Things could get even worse considering how shaky Jackson looked in practice this week.

Photo: The 61st Contingency Response Wing/Flickr via CC-by-S.A. 2.0