Aaron Donald hints at major motivation for Rams against Ravens

December 30, 2021
by Grey Papke

The Los Angeles Rams face a significant game against the Baltimore Ravens this weekend, and appear to be coming into it with a bit of extra motivation.

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald admitted that the last meeting between the two teams has been on his mind. On Nov. 25, 2019, the Ravens beat the Rams 45-6, with Lamar Jackson throwing five touchdown passes.

Anyone who is still on the Rams likely remembers that drubbing as well. With the Ravens playing poorly, there may be even more reason for the Rams to smell blood heading into this one.

The Ravens facing a motivated opponent might be bad enough. Things could get even worse considering how shaky Jackson looked in practice this week.

