Lamar Jackson does not look healthy in new practice video

Lamar Jackson has not played since Week 14 due to a right ankle injury. While the Baltimore Ravens quarterback was able to practice Wednesday, he did not look particularly health.

In a video shared by ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Jackson was seen getting in some light work. He was visibly limping between reps, however, suggesting the ankle remains a significant impediment.

Lamar Jackson (right ankle injury) returned to practice Wednesday but moved with a pronounced limp pic.twitter.com/KRWeGm6GCg — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 29, 2021

It is tough to imagine Jackson being able to play effectively while moving like that. This also outlines how bad things have been if Jackson has missed two key games.

Jackson’s ankle issue is clearly more serious than the Ravens initially thought. The team is hopeful that Jackson can play some role in this week’s must-win game against the Los Angeles Rams, but it looks like it may be difficult to get much out of the quarterback.

Photo: Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports