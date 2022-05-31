Aaron Donald signs with famous rapper’s agency

Kanye West has landed one of football’s biggest stars for his agency, Donda Sports.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald announced on an episode of the “I Am Athlete” podcast released Sunday that he had signed with West’s company.

According to the Super Bowl champion, the marketing opportunities with Donda Sports played a big role in his decision to sign.

“I think it’s a helluva opportunity to open up a lot of different doors and a lot of different things outside of football that I wanna be involved in, that I wanna do, that my wife wanna do,” Donald told co-hosts Brandon Marshall, Pacman Jones and LeSean McCoy (as transcribed by Bleacher Report). “So to be a part of that, and be one of the best first athletes to be a part of that, it’s pretty dope. We’re excited about it, and we’re gonna see where this thing goes.”

West started Donda Sports this year, and brought on ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown as the company’s president. The two reportedly had serious interest in buying one NFL team earlier this offseason.

Marshall also asked Donald if he would have a signature cleat or shoe with the company at some point.

“We’ve been talking,” Donald said. “We’ve got a lot of different things that’s planned.”

Donda Sports landed one of the best defensive players in the NFL in Donald. The 31-year-old has been named a first-team All-Pro in seven consecutive seasons, and has been selected to Pro Bowls in each of his eight NFL seasons. Donald has also won three AP Defensive Players of the Year Awards, and finished tied for seventh in the NFL with 12.5 sacks in 2021.

H/T TMZ Sports